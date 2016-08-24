Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 24, 2016
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton took one of her favorites—her blue floral-print L.K. Bennett LWD (an oldie, but a goodie)—out for a spin, choosing to wear it during a visit to the national youth charity Youthscape. Seeing as how the dress was the main focal point of her look, the Duchess smartly styled her dress with pared-back neutral accessories.
August 24, 2016
2. Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz brought minimalism to new, refreshing heights for the premiere of Complete Unknown, in which she paired an oversize-cuffed white shirt with sexy black lace-up pants, both by Monse, rounding out her ensemble with an amazing sculptural set of Sophie Buhai earrings, a black Proenza Schouler clutch, and black patent Charlotte Olympia pumps.
August 24, 2016
3. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie did her part to better the planet—sartorially, that is—when she chose eco-friendly brand Reformation to outfit her jet-setting ensemble. She departed from LAX in the brand’s linen wrap dress and styled it with a chain-strap red purse and blush pink suede mules.
August 24, 2016
4. Rita Ora
Rita Ora was a glittering goddess on the streets of NYC, sweeping down the pavement in a metallic striped Zac Zac Posen gown that she styled with giant hoops and suede pumps.
August 24, 2016
5. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz gave her street-chic look a hit of sex appeal with a slinky LBD cut with a racy thigh-high slit. A whisper-thin cardigan, a black cross-body, and delicate sandals completed her look.
