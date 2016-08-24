Kate Middleton took one of her favorites—her blue floral-print L.K. Bennett LWD (an oldie, but a goodie)—out for a spin, choosing to wear it during a visit to the national youth charity Youthscape. Seeing as how the dress was the main focal point of her look, the Duchess smartly styled her dress with pared-back neutral accessories.

