How adorable! Mary Elizabeth Winstead brought whimsy to The Hollars premiere with navy Victoria, Victoria Beckham separates playfully sprinkled with a lip motif. She smartly picked up on the fiery red accent, carrying it over to her accessories by way of red fluorescent-lined pearlescent Edie Parker clutch and red suede ankle-wrap Loeffler Randall sandals. Last but not least, she accessorized with jewelry by John Hardy and Atelier Swarovski.

