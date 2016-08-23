Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 23, 2016
1. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba made an entrance at the Mechanic: Resurrection premiere in a bold floral-print corseted Dolce & Gabbana gown, adding the right amount of shine with Bulgari diamonds and a sparkly teal Edie Parker clutch.
-
August 23, 2016
2. Lily James
Lily James hosted an event to celebrate the launch of My Burberry Black and she dressed the part as hostess with a velvet geometric off-shoulder Burberry design that she styled with a buckled clutch, black pumps, and a face all done up with Burberry makeup.
-
August 23, 2016
3. Mary Elizabeth Winstead
How adorable! Mary Elizabeth Winstead brought whimsy to The Hollars premiere with navy Victoria, Victoria Beckham separates playfully sprinkled with a lip motif. She smartly picked up on the fiery red accent, carrying it over to her accessories by way of red fluorescent-lined pearlescent Edie Parker clutch and red suede ankle-wrap Loeffler Randall sandals. Last but not least, she accessorized with jewelry by John Hardy and Atelier Swarovski.
-
August 23, 2016
4. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley lit up the red carpet at the Mechanic: Resurrection premiere in ruffled caped top, a choker, and a high-slit evening skirt—all washed in a eye-popping shade of fuchsia. Sculptural rose gold Vhernier earrings and hot pink sandals completed her look.
-
August 23, 2016
5. Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson gave her red carpet look ladylike edge at the Television Academy’s Performers Peer Group Celebration in a liquid metal, lame aqua tie-neck blouse that she tucked into a high-waist black leather skirt and styled with a black clutch and cool chevron PVC Nicholas Kirkwood ankle-strap pumps.
