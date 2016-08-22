Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 22, 2016
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez took her age-defying body out on the town, hitting up the Apollo in the Hamptons 2016 party in the sexiest LBD ever, which featured a navel-plunging neckline, a dramatic pleated train, and a mini, thigh-grazing hem. Gold hoops, a quilted Chanel purse, and black platform pumps completed her signature J.Lo look.
-
August 22, 2016
2. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria played it smart at the Padres Contra El Cancer’s 16th annual ‘el Sueno de Esperanza’ celebration in a high-neck top tucked into a skirt that boasted a demure midi length and classic pencil shape to perfectly offset its sexy lace-up detailing. See? Smart. She accessorized with a cuff and bejeweled ankle-strap sandals.
-
August 22, 2016
3. Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny embodied the Gucci girl for the premiere of Antibirth in a mad-maximalist ensemble, featuring a pearl bib-embellished Gucci top and a siren-red skirt, complete with a chevron top-handle clutch and amazing sky blue T-strap platform sandals with a lip motif.
-
August 22, 2016
4. Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley packed on all of summer’s biggest trends for the Apollo in the Hamptons 2016 party with a breezy maxi dress that featured a cold-shoulder silhouette (that’s one), sheer sleeves and hemline (two), and moody florals (three). And for the finishing touch, she clutched a tote playfully studded with pom-poms (four!).
-
August 22, 2016
5. Rita Ora
If Rita Ora had to work in an office, we’d guess this would be her take on workwear. She recently stepped out in a sweater-button-down hybrid off-shoulder top that she expertly styled with pleated cropped pants and white pumps.
