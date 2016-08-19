Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 19, 2016
1. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana took the movie’s theme to heart for the Beijing premiere of Star Trek Beyond in this out-of-this-world cool, futuristic geometric jacquard velvet dress by Burberry, complete with Jared Lehr jewelry and nude ankle-strap Louboutin pumps.
-
August 19, 2016
2. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman brought her signature ladylike sophistication to the AOL Build discussion in a tonal floral-decorated white long-sleeve top with a matching mini by Valentino, and black lace pumps.
-
August 19, 2016
3. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning hosted a dinner to celebrate Creatures of the Wind’s collaboration with Just One Eye, in which she turned to a ‘70s-inspired waist-cinching, wide-leg Creatures of the Wind jumpsuit for the occasion.
-
August 19, 2016
4. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt joined hubby John Krasinski at the New York screening of The Hollars in a stunning David Koma LWD with a flouncy hem and neat Plexi and laser-cut embroidery along the bodice and hem—a finishing touch she matched with her EFFY jewelry and metallic Tory Burch sandals.
-
August 19, 2016
5. Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated the grand opening of Perverse Sunglasses’ Working Showroom in downtown LA in a whimsical star-print LBD that she styled with a Les Petits Joueurs “Love” clutch and bronze platform pumps.
August 19, 20161 of 5
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana took the movie’s theme to heart for the Beijing premiere of Star Trek Beyond in this out-of-this-world cool, futuristic geometric jacquard velvet dress by Burberry, complete with Jared Lehr jewelry and nude ankle-strap Louboutin pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM