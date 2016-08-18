Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 18, 2016
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner, along with her supermodel squad, has made the bodysuit-and-denim cut-offs combo the unofficial uniform of summer 2016. And she wore said uniform once again during a recent outing, styling her black minimalist one-piece and teeny-tiny high-waist shorts with a stack of necklaces, mirrored round sunnies, a yellow leather backpack, and hand-embroidered Alberta Ferretti mules.
-
August 18, 2016
2. Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman sizzled at the opening of W Dubai in New York City in a sexy-chic look by David Koma—an ornate macramé crop top and a metal-embroidered wide-leg pants—which she styled with a black clutch and silver Tamara Mellon sandals.
-
August 18, 2016
3. Nina Agdal
Nina Agdal celebrated the opening of W Dubai in slinky cobalt blue midriff-baring separates, complete with bronze foil Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
August 18, 2016
4. Rita Ora
Rita Ora was a Gothic beauty during a recent NYC outing, in which she wore a black lace high-low design that she finished with Erickson Beamon jewels, smoldering makeup, and lace-up Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
-
August 18, 2016
5. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning may have fallen back on a safe, classic piece like a knit white dress, but she packed a visual punch with her accessories—a guitar-strap tote and colorful fringed mules.
