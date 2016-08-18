Kendall Jenner, along with her supermodel squad, has made the bodysuit-and-denim cut-offs combo the unofficial uniform of summer 2016. And she wore said uniform once again during a recent outing, styling her black minimalist one-piece and teeny-tiny high-waist shorts with a stack of necklaces, mirrored round sunnies, a yellow leather backpack, and hand-embroidered Alberta Ferretti mules.