Look of the Day
Look of the Day
-
August 17, 2016
1. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning stole the spotlight at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in a playful Marc Jacobs tulle creation that featured a sheer corseted bodice, layered chains, and fun graphic embroidery. Tiffany & Co. jewelry and black pumps completed her look.
-
August 17, 2016
2. Olivia Holt
Olivia Holt embraced the ‘70s movement for Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event with a graphic bell-sleeved Rubin Singer mini dress that she styled with a shimmery Vince Camuto clutch and gray suede Cesare Paciotti platform sandals.
-
August 17, 2016
3. Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner smoldered at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in a LGD, a little green dress, which has all the powers of a LBD in that it’s sleek, chic, and timeless, but with added appeal, thanks to its rich emerald hue.
-
August 17, 2016
4. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss’s sartorial prowess knows no bounds—it works in her favor on the streets and up in the air. For her latest, the supermodel landed in LAX in a breezy blue ab-baring Rosie Assoulin crop top that she styled with an equally breezy pair of white wide-leg pants. Mirrored Linda Farrow shades, a bold red lip, and white kicks completed her jet-setting ensemble.
-
August 17, 2016
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts has got the ‘90s look down pat—she went out for a coffee/tea run in a cutaway black top tucked into a pair of high-waist frayed jeans, complete with a cross-body bag and red Converse high-tops.
