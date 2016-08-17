Karlie Kloss’s sartorial prowess knows no bounds—it works in her favor on the streets and up in the air. For her latest, the supermodel landed in LAX in a breezy blue ab-baring Rosie Assoulin crop top that she styled with an equally breezy pair of white wide-leg pants. Mirrored Linda Farrow shades, a bold red lip, and white kicks completed her jet-setting ensemble.

Shop Rosie Assoulin's latest collection here.