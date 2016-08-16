Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 16, 2016
1. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman epitomized elegance at the New York premiere of A Tale of Love & Darkness in a perfectly pretty silk Dior LWD with origami-like folds along the neckline and a sweet bead-embroidered bow on one strap. But then she neutralized the sweetness with her accessories—a single silver Dior Triables earring and a pair of metallic sandals for a touch of edge.
August 16, 2016
2. Molly Ringwald
Molly Ringwald struck a minimalist note for the New York premiere of A Tale of Lofe & Darkness in a sleek skinny-strap white jumpsuit that she styled with oversized gold hoops, a dainty necklace, and a black envelope clutch.
August 16, 2016
3. Heather Morris
The former Glee star Heather Morris upped the sexy factor for the LA premiere of War Dogs with a shimmery sheer LBD that featured stripes running down the top and a draped tulip skirt. A gilded clutch and black satin T-strap pumps completed her look.
August 16, 2016
4. Rita Ora
Ever the maximalist, Rita Ora turned heads in a red-and-white floral-print ruffled Ellery number that she accessorized with statement shoulder-duster earrings, rings on every single finger, and simple black strappy sandals.
August 16, 2016
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner delivered another one of her model off-duty looks (that only the likes of her can pull off), which included a cropped mustard yellow tank and light-wash skinnies that she finished with an embellished belt, a beanie (that enveloped her right hand), and classic Vans canvas Old Skool sneaks.
