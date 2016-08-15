Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 15, 2016
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez did J.Lo during Jennifer Klein’s 2016 Annual Day of Indulgence Party in a utilitarian denim Majorelle jumpsuit that she styled with aviators, gold cuffs on each wrist, a python-print holdall, and platform sandals. Classic J.Lo.
-
August 15, 2016
2. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski lent her support for the launch of new label LPA in a teal silk satin jumpsuit with a matching choker by LPA, natch.
-
August 15, 2016
3. Teresa Palmer
Expectant mom Teresa Palmer dressed her baby bump for the screening of Downtown & Dirty Shorts with a playful cut-out mixed-print LBD, complete with a suede box clutch and cap-toe mesh pumps.
-
August 15, 2016
4. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington might just have the coolest maternity style—she attended Jennifer Klein’s 2016 Annual Day of Indulgence Party in a black ruffled off-shoulder jumpsuit that toughened up with gold hoops, an oversized python clutch and suede booties.
-
August 15, 2016
5. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is making another attempt to bring back bike shorts—she recently flaunted her trim frame in a pair of skin-tight shorts (stamped with the word “Savage” down her leg) that she elevated with a sheer white tank, an oversized denim jacket, and coral ankle-strap sandals.
August 15, 20161 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez did J.Lo during Jennifer Klein’s 2016 Annual Day of Indulgence Party in a utilitarian denim Majorelle jumpsuit that she styled with aviators, gold cuffs on each wrist, a python-print holdall, and platform sandals. Classic J.Lo.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM