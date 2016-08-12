Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 12, 2016
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo churned out yet another vacay-chic outfit, stepping out with hubby Johannes Huebl in Mykonos in a navy, red, and white striped wrap dress that she belted and accessorized with a neutral clutch and sandals.
August 12, 2016
2. Rita Ora
Rita Ora brought her dangerously sexy style to Nextflix’s The Get Down premiere in a racy gown that featured a shimmery plunging red top layered under a caged bodice and a satin-lined column skirt.
August 12, 2016
3. Jennifer Morrison
Jennifer Morrison gave her red carpet look a Victorian-inspired spin for the 12th Annual HollyShorts Opening Night Celebration with a rust-hued high-neck, waist-cinching gown that featured ruffles and a ton of flounce along the edges. To offset the dress’s romanticism, she toughened up her look with touches of edge, like leather-wrapped and crystal-encrusted chokers, and killer strappy sandals.
August 12, 2016
4. Lake Bell
For Sundance’s Night Before Next event, Lake Bell turned to one of the most effective articles of clothing to give her look a next-level boost—a timeless little black dress, which she styled with a metallic clutch and darling Mary Janes.
August 12, 2016
5. Kim Kardashian
