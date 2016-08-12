Jennifer Morrison gave her red carpet look a Victorian-inspired spin for the 12th Annual HollyShorts Opening Night Celebration with a rust-hued high-neck, waist-cinching gown that featured ruffles and a ton of flounce along the edges. To offset the dress’s romanticism, she toughened up her look with touches of edge, like leather-wrapped and crystal-encrusted chokers, and killer strappy sandals.