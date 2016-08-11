Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 11, 2016
1. Gigi Hadid
We may have already turned our attention to fall, but Gigi Hadid has reminded us that it’s still summer when she stepped out in a look that featured the best in warm-weather fashion: a striped off-shoulder top by Misa Los Angeles, half-tucked into a pair of cuffed high-waist jeans and styled with round sunnies, fresh white sneaks, and a bouquet of sunflowers.
-
August 11, 2016
2. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski turned heads at a private party for the UN Secretary-General in a red-hot Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture mini with a plunging neckline, a ground-grazing sash, and crystal details along the neck- and hemlines. A pair of red sandals completed her fiery take on a monochromatic look.
-
August 11, 2016
3. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle got her party pants out for a party for the UN Secrety-General—she wore an amazing pair of black tiered satin crepe trousers that she grounded with a gray open-shoulder knit and a pearl-studded leather belt, all by Osman. Pared-back accessories, like a simple cross-body and black sandals, completed her statement-making look.
-
August 11, 2016
4. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian flaunted her teeny-tiny waist at the Revolve LA Social Club in a body-hugging LBD by Privacy Please, styling it with a denim choker and black thigh-high Yeezy open-toe suede boots.
-
August 11, 2016
5. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland went back to the basics for the AG Denim dinner in support of MusiCares in a simple scoop-neck white tee and cuffed straight-leg jeans (aka the most timeless fashion pairing ever) by AG, complete with a cream structured top-handle tote and coral pumps.
August 11, 20161 of 5
Gigi Hadid
We may have already turned our attention to fall, but Gigi Hadid has reminded us that it’s still summer when she stepped out in a look that featured the best in warm-weather fashion: a striped off-shoulder top by Misa Los Angeles, half-tucked into a pair of cuffed high-waist jeans and styled with round sunnies, fresh white sneaks, and a bouquet of sunflowers.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM