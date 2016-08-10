Leave it to style savant Diane Kruger to master transitional dressing like a pro—at the New York screening of Disorder, the star wore a breezy, summery broderie anglaise puffy-sleeved Alexander McQueen dress that interestingly enough, felt very fall, with its moody poppy-print finish. A pair of brilliant Chopard diamond wreath earrings and more fall finishes, like a studded McQueen belt, an embellished black leather clutch, and strappy heels, completed her look.