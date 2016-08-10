Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 10, 2016
1. Diane Kruger
Leave it to style savant Diane Kruger to master transitional dressing like a pro—at the New York screening of Disorder, the star wore a breezy, summery broderie anglaise puffy-sleeved Alexander McQueen dress that interestingly enough, felt very fall, with its moody poppy-print finish. A pair of brilliant Chopard diamond wreath earrings and more fall finishes, like a studded McQueen belt, an embellished black leather clutch, and strappy heels, completed her look.
August 10, 2016
2. Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek upped her texture game at the Los Angeles premiere of Sausage Party with a gauzy sheer black blouse and a high-shine sequined maxi skirt, complete with a satin chain-strap purse and black satin Brian Atwood platforms.
August 10, 2016
3. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio heaped on the color for an appearance on a small segment with Al Roker and Matt Lauer in a cheery rainbow-y striped maxi dress, because when in Rio.
August 10, 2016
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo never takes a break from piecing together on-point outfits, even on vacation. She was snapped strolling through Mykonos Island in Greece in a sweet ruffled white lace top that she styled with a fierce zebra-print mini, a color-block clutch, mirrored Westward Leaning shades (from her own collection), and darling ballet flats.
August 10, 2016
5. Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima gave her summery Rio look a menswear-inspired spin when she finished her ruffled white top and black paperbag-waist L’Agence shorts with a pair of rose gold metallic brogues.
