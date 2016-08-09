Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 9, 2016
1. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio certainly looked like a winner at the Brazil Foundation Ball, where she cheered on Team Brazil in a sheer nude bead-embroidered crop top and a matching column skirt by Temperley London, complete with diamond jewelry.
-
August 9, 2016
2. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson struck the right balance between sexy and sweet at the Fox Summer TCA Press Tour in a bold red, white, and black floral-print Emanuel Ungaro mini dress with tiny ruffles at the shoulder. Black patent Alexa Wagner sandals completed her look.
-
August 9, 2016
3. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts embraced next season’s trend—cool-girl florals— for the Fox Summer TCA Press Tour with a micro floral-print blouse that she toughened up with a studed leather mini and a satiny bomber, all by Coach.
-
August 9, 2016
4. Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster bared just a hint of skin at the Fox Summer TCA Press Tour in a sleek Victoria Beckham LBD treated to tiny geometric cut-outs across the bodice. Sharp dagger earrings and lace-up sandals rounded out her look.
-
August 9, 2016
5. Victoria Justice
At the Fox Summer TCA Press Tour, Victoria Justice made menswear-inspired black suit separates work for evening when she styled her set with rose gold sequined cami, a fringed cross-body, and black pumps.
August 9, 20161 of 5
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio certainly looked like a winner at the Brazil Foundation Ball, where she cheered on Team Brazil in a sheer nude bead-embroidered crop top and a matching column skirt by Temperley London, complete with diamond jewelry.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM