Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 8, 2016
1. Victoria Beckham
Another day, another impeccable look from Victoria Beckham. The designer ended her whirlwind NYC trip with an amazing navy jumpsuit that featured a fitted zip-up bodice, utilitarian-inspired cargo pockets, and a sweeping wide-leg silhouette. Her Victoria Beckham visor sunglasses, a structured purse, and neutral ankle-strap sandals completed her look.
August 8, 2016
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow mastered “surfer girl chic” at the 2016 Paddle & Party for Pink—a two-part Hamptons event benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation—in a red-hot, bubblegum pink-lined number that she styled with gold bracelets, black strappy heels, and beachy waves.
August 8, 2016
3. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum flashed some leg at the 32nd Annual Television Critics Association Awards in a plunging David Koma black gown that boasted a snake-like embellishment and a thigh-high slit.
August 8, 2016
4. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung turned to the slip dress for a boost in sex appeal at a Bridgehampton Surf & Tennis event, selecting a slinky blush pink wrap number with white ankle-strap sandals for the occasion.
August 8, 2016
5. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian pieced together a surprisingly modest outfit for the #BlogHer16 conference—she grounded a satin-y Nili Lotan evening skirt and metallic strappy sandals with a pared-back long-sleeve ribbed knit.
