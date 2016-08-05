Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 5, 2016
1. Emma Stone
Emma Stone struck bold at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet in a piped sculpted Roland Mouret design saturated in a brilliant royal purple shade.
-
August 5, 2016
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger was a human yin-yang for her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a sexy cut-out black-and-white Mugler number that followed the curve of her silhouette. Ankle-tie white sandals completed her look.
-
August 5, 2016
3. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore shimmered at the HFPA Grants Banquet in a peachy-nude sequined dress that she styled with a salmon pink belt, a cobalt blue minaudiere, and delicate neutral sandals.
-
August 5, 2016
4. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon perfected her summer style in a comfy printed striped T-shirt dress that she elevated with a straw fedora and platform sandals.
-
August 5, 2016
5. Kim Kardashian
Ever the risk-taker Kim Kardashian turned heads in an oversized tee that she paired with nothing else except for a pair of crazy lace-up thigh-high boots.
August 5, 20161 of 5
Emma Stone
Emma Stone struck bold at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet in a piped sculpted Roland Mouret design saturated in a brilliant royal purple shade.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM