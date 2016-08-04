Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 4, 2016
1. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne continued her Suicide Squad streak and stayed true to her aesthetic—a perfect blend of sweet and edgy—for the London premiere, in which she wore a delicate (read: completely see-through) black flower lace knit Alexander McQueen dress topped with a charm-embroidered moto jacket, also by McQueen. She finished her look with a double dose of black leather cuffs and her black leather Louboutin thigh-high boots.
August 4, 2016
2. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie traded in her sequined unicorn for an embroidered tiger for the London premiere of Suicide Squad. She made a fierce a fierce statement with her ivory Gucci gown that featured a tiger motif, floral straps, and a garden-happy line-up of poppies and dragonflies at the hem.
August 4, 2016
3. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga celebrated Tony Bennett’s 90th birthday and channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a stunning strapless black velvet gown by Brandon Maxwell (her stylist-slash-BFF), complete with diamonds and Brian Atwood platforms.
August 4, 2016
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth coordinated her look to perfection at the Kim Crawford Wines Celebrates Summer event in floral-print Giambattista Valli separates, styled with a black box clutch and black patent sandals.
August 4, 2016
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, a model of off-duty fashion brilliance, had us starry-eyed for her latest look: a star-printed dress with a Saint Laurent clutch and black strappy flat sandals.
