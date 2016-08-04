Cara Delevingne continued her Suicide Squad streak and stayed true to her aesthetic—a perfect blend of sweet and edgy—for the London premiere, in which she wore a delicate (read: completely see-through) black flower lace knit Alexander McQueen dress topped with a charm-embroidered moto jacket, also by McQueen. She finished her look with a double dose of black leather cuffs and her black leather Louboutin thigh-high boots.