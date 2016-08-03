Michelle Obama has always been in the know when it comes to fashion, which is why we weren’t shocked (though pleasantly surprised) when she chose designer Brandon Maxwell (Lady Gaga’s former stylist and current BFF who debuted his eponymous line last year) to outfit her for the White House State Dinner in honor of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife. She was a vision in a stunning custom strapless ivory sponge crepe gown that she styled with a sleek ‘do and Butani drop earrings.