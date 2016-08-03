Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 3, 2016
1. Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama has always been in the know when it comes to fashion, which is why we weren’t shocked (though pleasantly surprised) when she chose designer Brandon Maxwell (Lady Gaga’s former stylist and current BFF who debuted his eponymous line last year) to outfit her for the White House State Dinner in honor of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife. She was a vision in a stunning custom strapless ivory sponge crepe gown that she styled with a sleek ‘do and Butani drop earrings.
-
August 3, 2016
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
With a shoe line of her own, calling Sarah Jessica Parker an accessories savant might just be the understatement of the year. At the 2016 Accessories Council ACE Awards, the honoree did what she does best—she transformed her cold-shoulder white lace dress with heaps of add-ons, which included layered necklaces, an arm-party stack, a chain-strap cross-body, and teal satin SJP sandals.
-
August 3, 2016
3. Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies accepted the Style Influencer award at the ACE Awards, along with Daniel Lawson, and she wore an incredibly chic black-and-white bias satin top (with a train that fell down to her shin) and black crepe wide-leg trousers by Narciso Rodriguez. She stuck with the monochrome color palette and finished her look with a simple black clutch and tiny drop earrings.
-
August 3, 2016
4. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra lit up the ACE Awards in a delicate citron-hued strapless Jason Wu design, complete with Repossi jewelry and metallic silver Aquazzura sandals.
-
August 3, 2016
5. Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell rocked the cold-shoulder trend at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour in a striped criss-cross off-shoulder top that she styled with a pair of white wide-leg pants and a gold bracelet.
August 3, 20161 of 5
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama has always been in the know when it comes to fashion, which is why we weren’t shocked (though pleasantly surprised) when she chose designer Brandon Maxwell (Lady Gaga’s former stylist and current BFF who debuted his eponymous line last year) to outfit her for the White House State Dinner in honor of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife. She was a vision in a stunning custom strapless ivory sponge crepe gown that she styled with a sleek ‘do and Butani drop earrings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM