Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 2, 2016
1. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie achieved it all—elegance, glamour, whimsy—with her red carpet look at the world premiere of Suicide Squad. She wore a fantastic high-neck, long-sleeve Alexander McQueen creation that featured sheer point d’esprit sleeves and—wait for it—a sequined unicorn motif that ran the entire length of her gown.
-
August 2, 2016
2. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne smoldered at the world premiere of Suicide Squad in a racy Anthony Vaccarello design that boasted a plunging neckline, sexy spliced cut-outs (pinned back together with silver hardware), and asymmetric ruffles. H.Stern diamonds delivered a generous dose of shine, while black suede Louboutin thigh-high boots (an unexpected red carpet footwear choice) offered coverage without compromising sex appeal.
-
August 2, 2016
3. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner was perfectly pretty at the Nine Lives world premiere in a scarlet red fit-and-flared skater dress with a perforated hem. A diamond bracelet and black ankle-strap sandals completed her look.
-
August 2, 2016
4. Viola Davis
Viola Davis shimmered at the Suicide Squad world premiere in a beaded draped lavender dress that hugged her every curve. She accessorized with silver drop earrings, a substantial cuff, a white clutch, and velvet pumps.
-
August 2, 2016
5. Leven Rambin
Leven Rambin hit the Suicide Squad world premiere in a navy dress with a cut-away silhouette, a flouncy black mesh skirt, and playfully lined with black and white accents. She finished her look with a graphic box clutch and black strappy sandals.
