Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 1, 2016
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham has got her jet-setting style on lock. Case in point: When she breezed through LAX in a pretty pleated slip dress playfully printed with graphic zig-zags.
-
August 1, 2016
2. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne gave her pinstriped suit separates a boost in sex appeal, styling the set with a racy black lace top. But then she changed course and completed her look with a tomboy-ish finish: black sneaks.
-
August 1, 2016
3. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie didn’t let NYC’s downpour put a damper on her style. She was snapped in a teeny floral-print (one of fall’s biggest trends) handkerchief hem dress by Altuzzara, complete with clear frames and black sandals.
-
August 1, 2016
4. Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman sizzled at the Maxim Hot 100 party in a slinky cami-like tank that boasted a ground-grazing train, offsetting the top’s sexiness with a sleek pair of pinstriped wide-leg pants.
-
August 1, 2016
5. Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal epitomized summertime elegance at Jameson’s First Shot Competition Screening Party in a white peplum dress that served as a blank canvas for her finishing touches: sculptural silver jewelry and colorful fluff-lined block-heel mules.
