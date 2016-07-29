Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 29, 2016
1. Margot Robbie
Spotted on the streets of SoHo, Margot Robbie's ruffled floral dress uses black piping to give ladylike blooms an edgy slant. Matching platform pumps and a chain-strap shoulder bag anchor the flouncy fabric in a sophisticated way.
July 29, 2016
2. Rita Ora
Putting a fashion-forward twist on traditional salsa dancer style, Rita Ora coordinates a dramatic red floral maxi with bold lipstick and roses in her hair. Minimalist sandal stilettos give the look a polished lift.
July 29, 2016
3. Cara Delevingne
Model-off-duty extraordinaire Cara Delevingne gives us a winning weekend look: black skinny jeans, platform sneakers, and a graphic tee. The finishing touch? A striking tapestry print bomber.
July 29, 2016
4. Bella Hadid
Going grunge à la Bella Hadid is all about a careful balance of propotions. A belly-baring crop top anchored by relaxed, high-waisted denim flares—bonus points if you can layer in a few delicate necklaces—should do the trick.
July 29, 2016
5. Jamie Chung
At an Abercrombie & Fitch summer rooftop party, Jamie Chung gives us serious safari vibes in a tan button-down shirtdress—effortlessly belted over a black, negligee-inspired slip—strappy sandals, and purse. A gold collar necklace beautiful picks up the outfit's warm undertones.
