Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 28, 2016
1. Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West nails monochromatic dressing yet again with a matching sand dress, tunic—effortlessly belted at the smallest part of her waist—and ankle strap sandal stilettos. Dark, oversized shades glamorously balance all that light color.
-
July 28, 2016
2. Margot Robbie
Strolling along the streets of New York City, Margot Robbie gives her silky LBD a boho twist with an oversized salmon kimono, strappy sandals, and purple-tinged tea-shades. A structured round bag shapes all those soft separates into polished look.
-
-
July 28, 2016
4. Jessica Biel
Draped in a jersey wide-leg pant and coordinating crop top, Jessica Biel keeps her outfit comfortable for a day of L.A. shopping.
-
July 28, 2016
5. Hailey Baldwin
Striking a pose at the Guess Fragrance Launch in Hollywood, Hailey Baldwin smolders in a skintight denim jumpsuit. Matching platform sandals, flowing blonde hair, and a come hither gaze drive the bombshell effect home.
