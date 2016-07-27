Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 27, 2016
1. Jennifer Lopez
Spotted at her second birthday bash in Las Vegas last night, Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a slinky Zuhair Murad suit—covered, in true J.Lo fashion, with shimmering sequins—and a lacy bra peeking beneath. Sparkly platform shoes and chunky bangles accessorized the show-stopping look.
July 27, 2016
2. Kim Kardashian West
Sultry yet sweet, dark against light, soft and hard—Kim Kardashian West's peasant top/leather skirt dress and pink suede sandal pump combination hits all the right contradictions. Bonus points for that delicate corded choker, effortlessly wrapped and tied just so.
July 27, 2016
3. Mila Kunis
Another Bad Moms red carpet, another stunning maternity look for Mila Kunis. This time around, the actress flattered her changing figure in a strapless custom Atelier Versace black dress with neckline embellishment to draw the eye upward. Genius!
July 27, 2016
4. Gigi Hadid
With some help from hip-hugging skinny jeans and a cropped sweatshirt, Gigi Hadid serves up yet another winning off-duty look. A sleek ponytail and structured Versace bag give the casual combo a polished twist.
July 27, 2016
5. Alessandra Ambrosio
Need a new brunch look this weekend? Follow supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio's lead with a slouchy striped dress (a style with side slits lets your legs look extra long) and equally easygoing accessories, like thong sandals, aviators, and a cheerfully printed clutch.
