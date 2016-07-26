Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 26, 2016
1. Michelle Obama
Spotted at last night's Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama looked radiant in a cobalt blue dress. Silver pumps and delicate statement earrings played up the regal hue.
July 26, 2016
2. Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe has found the ultimate dress for your next summer party: a floor-grazing kaftan paired with platform pumps. To keep the look daytime appropriate, follow the stylist's lead with oversized sunnies and a denim Chanel purse; swap in a tiny box clutch for plans after dark.
July 26, 2016
3. Heidi Klum
So you think head-to-toe green sounds scary? Heidi Klum has a stress-free way to pull the color scheme off: with streamlined, unembellished silhouettes—you don't want to distract from the vivid hue—and classic accessories, like aviators and black sandal pumps.
July 26, 2016
4. Kourtney Kardashian
With the help of a simple white T-shirt and suede ankle booties, Kourtney Kardashian puts an errand-ready twist on the slinky satin slip dress. Minimal makeup and loose, free-flowing hair keep the look moving in a relaxed direction.
July 26, 2016
5. Gigi Hadid
Strolling along the streets of New York City, Gigi Hadid gives ‘70s-inspired style the It Girl treatment with jewel-colored stripes, a short shirt, and rose-tinted tea shades. Bonus points for the old school orange soda here; its vivid hue perfectly accents her outfit’s cool colors.
