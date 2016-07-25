Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 25, 2016
1. Olivia Palermo
Can baggy overalls be chic? Thanks to the sartorial wizardry of Olivia Palermo—who styles her bibs here with a blousy white top and structured flats—we have to believe yes. Gleaming gold jewelry, including a cuff, Adornmonde choker, and delicate stud earrings, dress the workwear staple up even more.
-
July 25, 2016
2. Kim Kardashian West
Spotted at a Las Vegas nightclub, Kim Kardashian West hit just the right balance between sultry and sophisticated with a formfitting silk dress and lace-up pumps in elegant black satin. The crowning touch? Relaxed, effortlessly swept back hair to offset the tightly wound ribbons and exact draping.
-
July 25, 2016
3. Rita Ora
Rita Ora has found the ultimate outfit for your next girl's night out: a flouncy LBD and vibrant pumps (we're especially partial to her choice of deep lilac). For even more punch, line your lids with a matching colored cat-eye.
-
July 25, 2016
4. Nicole Richie
While Nicole Richie’s burnt orange House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve jumpsuit could totally work for an evening out, we love how she styled it for a day in the Hamptons: with barely-there House of Harlow 1960 jewelry and a simple black sandal.
-
July 25, 2016
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner makes a strong case for summertime leather by limiting the heavier material to short-shorts and accessories—just enough to add attitude without overheating. A crop top and breezy kimono offer a nicely ventilated finish to the look.
