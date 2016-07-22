Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 22, 2016
1. Blake Lively
Can high slits and chest cut-outs work for maternity dressing? All signs point to yes with this sweet bloom-covered number—an elegant balance of exposed skin and tasteful draping—spotted on second time mom-to-be Blake Lively at the Target Cat & Jack Launch Celebration. Equally ladylike accessories, including an embroidered floral purse and embellished pumps, give the finished look camera-ready polish.
-
July 22, 2016
2. Olivia Palermo
Giving us yet another reason to wear summer whites, Olivia Palermo nails the monochromatic motif with a breezy eyelet skirt and relaxed tee. Subtle hints of warm neutrals—oversized gold shades, cognac sandals, a color-blocked canvas pouch—break up all that solid color in the chicest possible way.
-
July 22, 2016
3. Emma Roberts
Paging Betty Rizzo! Emma Roberts gives the pink lady look a 21st century twist by mixing '50s-inspired touches, like a popped collar and leopard print, with modern day fits.
-
July 22, 2016
4. Cara Delevingne
Debuting her fresh, shoulder-grazing bob at Comic-Con yesterday, supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne poses in camouflage pants, an oversize blazer, and quite possibly the coolest lace-up pumps ever.
-
July 22, 2016
5. Dakota Johnson
It's time to get aquainted with your new favorite travel look: Dakota Johnson's casual-cool button-down, black jeans, and blazer. Extra styling points if you leave the shirt untucked and knot the front ends.
