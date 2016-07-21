Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 21, 2016
1. Mila Kunis
Spotted at the AOL Building promoting her new movie, Bad Moms, Mila Kunis expertly dressed for her growing baby bump with a blouse-y red floral top and A Pea in the Pod’s AG Maternity Jeans. Extra snaps to the actress for elevating her ensemble with sexy, suede pumps in the same head-turning color.
2. Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton was caught grinning in London the other day, and it's easy to see why: Besides being newly engaged to her boyfriend, James Matthews, of roughly 4 years, her sleek printed sheath dress could not be more flattering.
3. Julianne Moore
Want to wear all black this summer? Take a cue from Julianne Moore. Caught leavingThe View at ABC Studios, the star makes all those darks work for warm weather with playful prints, lightweight fabrics, and open toe shoes.
4. Gigi Hadid
Queen of off-duty chic Gigi Hadid has given us yet another perfect weekend outfit idea: two-tone skinny jeans and slouchy top layers. Athletic-inspired accessories—Adidas sneakers, baseball caps, nylon backpacks—lend the finished look a sporty-cool spin.
5. Rita Ora
Yes, you can pull off head-to-toe yellow! The secret formula can be found in Rita Ora's sunny ensemble here—as spotted on the singer in New York City—and her careful method of sticking to streamlined, minimalist fits in the same vivid hue. Ensure nothing else competes with the color by sticking to understated makeup and hair.
