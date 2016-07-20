Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 20, 2016
1. Olivia Palermo
Yet another reason you need an off-the-shoulder top this summer: The breezy white style Olivia Palermo wore in New York City yesterday with light wash distressed Black Orchid jeans, and cheerful yellow loafers. Bonus points for the long skinny scarf casually draped around her neck and matching belt both by PAIGE—such a fun, trendy twist!
-
July 20, 2016
2. Kim Kardashian West
If anyone can make an oversized T-shirt and leggings sexy, it's Kim Kardashian West. Her method? Figure-flattering accessories, like a bustier belt and sleek, strappy pumps.
-
July 20, 2016
3. Eva Longoria
Spotted in Ibiza Spain for the Global Gift Gala, Eva Longoria looked radiant in a floor length blue and white gown. She paired her pretty, floaty look with a deep red lip and barely there jewelry for an effortlessly glam finish.
-
July 20, 2016
4. Heidi Klum
While Heidi Klum's silky white midi easily translates to an evening out, we love the effortless way she's made the style more casual: with flat thong sandals, a sturdy carryall, and oversized round sunglasses.
-
July 20, 2016
5. Jennifer Aniston
Flying out of town this weekend? Take a page out of Jennifer Aniston's book and accent your travel look with an elegant blanket wrap—you'll thank us when the plane's air conditioning revs up!
