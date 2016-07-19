Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 19, 2016
1. Kendall Jenner
Behold, Kendall Jenner's winning formula for effortless model off-duty style: frayed edge denim shorts and a well worn tee. To elevate all that distressing to fashion week-worthy heights, follow the It Girl's lead with an extra-long duster coat and structured leather booties.
July 19, 2016
2. Mila Kunis
No oversized muumuus for this girl! Spotted at the premiere of Bad Moms, Mila Kunis adorably highlighted her growing baby bump with an eyelet-embroidered jumpsuit and bubblegum pink heels.
July 19, 2016
3. Zoe Saldana
Spotted on her way to Good Morning America, Zoe Saldana turns heads in a cherry red number with swishy accordion pleats. Nude ankle strap stilettos are the perfect complement to her firecracker look—sleek and sexy, but subtle enough to balance all that bright color.
July 19, 2016
4. Alicia Vikander
An embellished neckline and ab-baring cut-outs set Alicia Vikander's sleek navy column apart at the premiere of Jason Bourne in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diamond adornments—both on her ears and wrist—offer an unforgettable finish.
July 19, 2016
5. Alexa Chung
Sick of wearing the same jeans and T-shirt every weekend? Take a cue from Alexa Chung, and try an LBD instead; with the help of black sneakers, a canvas tote, and statement sunnies, it's just casual enough to work for errands and brunch.
