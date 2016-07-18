Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 18, 2016
1. Blake Lively
Proving that, yes, maternity style can be sexy, Blake Lively stepped out this past weekend in New York City wearing a strappy black and white netted dress with floral accents. Printed pumps, shoulder duster earrings, and a full stack of bracelets accented the look.
-
July 18, 2016
2. Kylie Jenner
The secret to pulling off pajamas outside the bedroom? Kylie Jenner's matchy-matchy silk separates. Thanks to an even balance of coverage—note how she tempers the slinky cami with a long pant—and polished black pumps, the ensemble is equal parts sexy and sophisticated.
-
July 18, 2016
3. Jennifer Lopez
For the screening of Ice Age: Collision Course, Jennifer Lopez aptly embraced the night's theme by wearing head-to-toe snow white. Our favorite part of the look? Sheer lace long sleeves that look like winter's first frost.
-
July 18, 2016
4. Nicole Kidman
Resplendent in a netted nude gown with intricate beading, Nicole Kidman was the picture of elegance this past weekend in Shanghai China at a Swisse promotional event. To enhance the eye-catching embellishment, she wore a diamond bracelet on each wrist.
-
July 18, 20161 of 5
Blake Lively
Proving that, yes, maternity style can be sexy, Blake Lively stepped out this past weekend in New York City wearing a strappy black and white netted dress with floral accents. Printed pumps, shoulder duster earrings, and a full stack of bracelets accented the look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM