Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 15, 2016
1. Zendaya
Zendaya fused sweet and sexy at the 2016 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in a bow-knotted yellow top and badass leather skinnies, both by Moschino, complete with a Hearts on Fire ring, Le Vian earrings, and black pumps.
-
-
July 15, 2016
3. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner partnered with Sinful Colors to announce the CharityBuzz Auction for Anti-Bullying and she wore blue (the color of anti-bullying) in solidarity—an icy blue Galvan tulle plunge Galvan jumpsuit, styled with Harry Kotlar diamond earrings, Hearts on Fire diamond bracelet and ring, and a new ‘do.
-
July 15, 2016
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo got summer whites right at the “Love: From Cave to Keyboard, Imagined by Pepsi” exhibition in sweet little ruffled pleated lace Self-Portrait design. OP being OP, she finished her look with on-point accessories, which included a printed skinny scarf, a black sculptural clutch, a gold cuff, and metallic sandals.
-
July 15, 2016
5. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow sweetened up for her appearance at a Juice Beauty event in Toronto in a blush silk-georgette bow blouse and skinny pants, both by Michael Kors Collection, with pink croc Chloe Gosselin sandals.
July 15, 20161 of 5
Zendaya
Zendaya fused sweet and sexy at the 2016 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in a bow-knotted yellow top and badass leather skinnies, both by Moschino, complete with a Hearts on Fire ring, Le Vian earrings, and black pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM