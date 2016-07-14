Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 14, 2016
1. Blake Lively
Blake Lively continued her stunning maternity style streak and shut down the red carpet at the Café Society premiere in another one of her winning looks—a custom baby blue plung-neck Carolina Herrera mini dress embroidered with clusters of floral beads. The finishing touches? An arm party-stack of pink bracelets and a pair of neutral satin ankle-strap pumps.
-
July 14, 2016
2. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart found the perfect Chanel design for the Café Society premiere to unite her sweet and tough side—it boasted delicate, airy white separates (with the interlocking Cs embroidered in white sequins) fused together with black leather latticework.
-
July 14, 2016
3. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning glittered on the red carpet at the Café Society premiere in a sparkly tweed LBD with a notched V-neckline that she styled with a quilted black clutch and metallic sandals.
-
-
July 14, 2016
5. Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie celebrated the launch of Rachel Zoe’s exclusive capsule collection with Net-a-Porter in a silky relaxed blouse casually tucked into a pair of wide-leg pants, topped with a beaded fringe Rachel Zoe jacket.
Blake Lively
