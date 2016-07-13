Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 13, 2016
1. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts smoldered at the New York premiere of Nerve in a look that can be best described as goth-glam, which featured a stunning black lace tiered Elie Saab gown with a burgundy clutch and black sandals.
-
July 13, 2016
2. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander continued her silver streak and lit up the Jason Bourne Paris premiere in a high-shine gold-and-silver Louis Vuitton mini, complete with metallic sandals.
-
July 13, 2016
3. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger bared a sliver of skin for a night out in New York in a black strappy zig-zag David Koma crop top and a pair of high-waist wide-leg pants that she styled with a chain-strap purse and platform sandals.
-
July 13, 2016
4. Blake Lively
Expectant mom Blake Lively dressed her growing bump for a night out in a blue sequined Diane von Furstenberg color-block wrap dress complete with embellished Louboutin pumps.
-
July 13, 2016
5. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum perfected her summer uniform when she was snapped stepping out in an all-white look, featuring a halter top with breezy wide-leg pants and sandals. The finishing touches? A cherry-red lip and a lemon-yellow MCM top-handle purse for a nice dose of color.
