Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 12, 2016
1. Alicia Vikander
After a few months of lying low, Alicia Vikander has returned to the red carpet in the splashiest fashion. She graced the European premiere of Jason Bourne in an unforgettable silver sequined ruffled Louis Vuitton gown that was at once effortless glam and surprisingly sweet.
-
July 12, 2016
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger made quite an entrance at The Infiltrator premiere in a delicate sheer lace Jason Wu gown saturated in a fiery red-hot shade, complete with a mini nude Chanel clutch.
-
July 12, 2016
3. Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles got graphic for the Jason Bourne premiere in a bold honeycomb-patterned high-neck Rubin Singer gown that she styled with Amrapali jewelry and Jerome C. Rousseau sandals.
-
July 12, 2016
4. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts took the sheer trend to the streets, stepping out in N.Y.C. in a sexy-sweet Wai Ming little black dress that featured an open ruffled neckline and a matching bralette.
-
July 12, 2016
5. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart suited up for her appearance on Good Morning America in crisp white separates from The Kooples, pairing the menswear-inspired set with a white L’Agence tank and black-and-white loafers.
