Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 11, 2016
1. Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy lit up the Los Angeles premiere of Ghostbusters 2 in a stunning bright yellow floral lace tea-length dress—a custom creation done in collaboration between Judy B Swartz and Daniela Kurrle. She finished her look with neutral Aldo sandals.
-
July 11, 2016
2. Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan sweetened up for the Ghostbusters 2 premiere with a white ruffled polka-dot Erdem gown that she styled with a crystal-encrusted diamond Charlotte Olympia purse.
-
July 11, 2016
3. Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig hit the Ghostbusters 2 premiere in a blush pink strapless Jenny Packham gown embellished with a palm leaf motif. She stuck to the pink theme and complemented her look with pink Irene Neuwirth gemstones.
-
July 11, 2016
4. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller perfected her courtside style and watched the Wimbledon Men’s Finals from the Polo Ralph Lauren VIP Suite in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren Collection—a darling white sable dress with a white cross-body bag and raffia T-strap sandals.
-
July 11, 2016
5. Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto gave “tennis whites” a menswear-inspired twist at the Wimbledon Men’s Finals in a bead embellished top that she dressed up with a pair of sweeping wide-leg pants, a white linen double-breasted Ralph Lauren Collection blazer, a structured Ralph Lauren top-handle tote, and neutral pumps.
July 11, 20161 of 5
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy lit up the Los Angeles premiere of Ghostbusters 2 in a stunning bright yellow floral lace tea-length dress—a custom creation done in collaboration between Judy B Swartz and Daniela Kurrle. She finished her look with neutral Aldo sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM