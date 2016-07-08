Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 8, 2016
1. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson was awestruck at the Fendi’s stunning 90th anniversary runway set at Rome’s Trevi Fountain, but she was striking herself—she took her front row seat in a breezy pleated cut-out Fendi creation that was washed in just a whisper of blue. Drop earrings and a glittery clutch completed her ethereal look.
July 8, 2016
2. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart upped the raciness at the premiere of Equals in a linear dome lace Jonathan Simkhai number that strategically covered up in all the right places. Her only accessory? A pair of black suede Louboutin pumps.
July 8, 2016
3. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner went straight from the runway to dinner in celebration of Fendi’s 90th anniversary, and she wore a playful striped off-the-shoulder Fendi number with glittery peep-toe heels for the occasion.
July 8, 2016
4. Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz traded in her usual badass chains and leather for something sweet for the Valentino Haute Couture fall 2016 show. She channeled a ballerina in a pale pink crystal-encrusted Valentino number that featured a heart-shaped bodice and a delicate tulle skirt.
July 8, 2016
5. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander embraced next season’s trend—cool-girl florals—and attended the Jason Bourne press conference in Seoul in a high-neck sleeveless dress sprinkled in the teeny-tiny print. A skinny cuff and black ankle-strap sandals rounded out her look.
