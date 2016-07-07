Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 7, 2016
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton presented the Art Fund Museum of the Year 2016 prize at the Natural History Museum, and she wore a stunning ivory off-the-shoulder pleated Barbara Casasola dress with a sparkly clutch and peach Schutz sandals for the occasion.
July 7, 2016
2. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell glittered at the 2016 Serpentine Summer Party in a custom midnight blue degrade Hilfiger Collection plunge-neck gown embroidered with vintage glass beads.
July 7, 2016
3. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was radiant at the 2016 Serpentine Summer Party in a white silk spaghetti-strap dress with T-bar sandals from the Hilfiger Collection.
July 7, 2016
4. Bella Hadid
Model-of-the-moment Bella Hadid took a break from her runway commitments during Couture Fashion Week and stepped out in a sheer pale pink sequined Givenchy number, which was worn over a silk slip and styled with neutral Givenchy accessories.
July 7, 2016
5. Rita Ora
Rita Ora party-hopped (she went from the Serpentine Summer Party to the Warner Music Group Summer Party), making an entrance in a dramatic sheer black lace Tony Ward Couture jumpsuit decorated with sequin flowers.
