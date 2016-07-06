Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 6, 2016
1. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie was a blonde bombshell at the London premiere of Tarzan in an embroidered peach Miu Miu column gown that outlined her silhouette with contrasting black seams, completing her look with Messika diamonds.
-
July 6, 2016
2. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett gave the Giorgio Armani Prive fall 2016 show a hit of star power, taking her seat in a printed Armani one-piece creation (naturally, as she was the guest of honor) that perfectly exemplified her style—on-trend and timeless at the same time.
-
July 6, 2016
3. Alexa Chung
It-Brit Alexa Chung graced the London premiere of Tarzan in an Alessandra Rich design that featured a crisp collar, a flourish of teeny-tiny prints, and a central keyhole cut-out. She finished her look with a bold lip and black lace-up pumps.
-
July 6, 2016
4. Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles took the minimalist approach for an appearance at the AOL Build Speaker Series in an easy deep teal dress that styled with nothing else except for a pair of olive green suede Stella Luna pumps.
-
July 6, 2016
5. Rihanna
Rihanna played the eccentricity card and lit up the streets in a bright yellow Vetements prairie dress with ruffles, a matching scarf, and teeny-tiny florals, styling it with tough black leather boots.
