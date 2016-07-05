Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 5, 2016
1. Olivia Palermo
Street-style darling Olivia Palermo hit the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week circuit, making the rounds in one on-point outfit after another. For the Schiaparelli show, she mixed stripes with a pinstriped top and wide-leg pants, topping it off with an Insta-worthy Schiaparelli Couture embroidered blazer and white sandals.
July 5, 2016
2. Alicia Vikander
Red carpet-favorite Alicia Vikander showed off her girly side at the Jason Bourne Australian premiere in sienna gown with polka dots, ruffled sleeves, and frilly tiers.
July 5, 2016
3. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner sat front row at the Atelier Versace fall/winter 2016 show in a look that was inspired by the new collection—a slinky black silk cady gown with ruffled accents, pale blue inserts, and a high slit.
July 5, 2016
4. Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard took her front row seat at the Dior Haute Couture show in a Dior dress that featured a beaded black top and a sweet floral-print pencil skirt. She styled her look with a baby blue top-handle purse and T-strap pumps, all by Dior.
July 5, 2016
5. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie was radiant at the Legend of Tarzan photocall in a black-and-white fil coupe viscose Proenza Schouler dress that she styled with a pair of grommet block-heel pumps, also by Proenza Schouler.
