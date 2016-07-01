Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 1, 2016
1. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson was honored with the 2016 Renaissance Award from the Gene Siskel Film Center, and she wore a fitted deep-V celeste blue Oscar de la Renta number with a drop-waist ruffled skirt and black strappy sandals for the occasion.
-
July 1, 2016
2. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris brought her usual sartorial brilliance to the ‘Designer for Tomorrow’ show in a one-shoulder applique Victoria Beckham sheath dress in sorbet orange and cobalt blue. She finished her look with a sapphire Edie Parker box clutch and blue delicate sandals.
-
July 1, 2016
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo showed off her courtside style at 2016 Wimbledon with a black silky cami tucked into a pair of tie-waist culottes that she finished with a sharp blazer and tan suede pumps.
-
July 1, 2016
4. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid perfected the ‘90s cool-girl look with a black square-neck bodysuit from Are You Am I, styling it with a frayed denim mini skirt, aviators, a Givenchy duffel, and patent black combat boots.
-
July 1, 2016
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner, aka the queen of street style, delivered another one of her off-duty ensembles with a white tee casually half-tucked into light-wash skinnies. Round shades, a cool graphic jacket, a top-handle bag, and her go-to patent black Kenneth Cole boots completed her look.
