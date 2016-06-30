Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 30, 2016
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo gave us a lesson in pajama dressing when she arrived at the Rimowa store launch party in a piped robe-style wrap blazer that she elevated with a contrasting layer underneath, a pair of cropped kick flares, and peep-toe pumps.
June 30, 2016
2. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio channeled her inner #girlboss at the Rimowa store launch party in a sharp double-breasted blazer, a crisp white shirt, and a micro mini by Dsquared2, dialing up the sex appeal with long bar Shay Jewelry earrings and dangerously high Gianvito Rossi boots.
June 30, 2016
3. Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue was radiant at the world premiere after-party for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, selecting a red-hot criss-cross Roberto Cavalli silk muslin evening dress, complete with diamond bracelets on each wrist, for the occasion.
June 30, 2016
4. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris went patriotic on us and stuck to an Americana color scheme of red, white, and blue for the Rimowa store launch party. She accessorized her red-and-blue floral-print J. Mendel pleated dress (with a peekaboo cut-out) with a white Edie Parker box clutch, Monica Vinader jewelry, and suede color-block Louboutin pumps.
June 30, 2016
5. Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn flaunted her enviably long supermodel legs at the Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie world premiere in a gold floral brocade double-breasted Antonio Berardi mini dress with a trompe l’oeil tail skirt, and delicate black sandals.
