Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 29, 2016
1. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian did what she does best and flaunted everything she’s got in a sexy black plunging lace-up bodysuit that she styled with a body-hugging black leather midi skirt, a ’90s-style choker, and black sandals.
June 29, 2016
2. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen got the memo and upped the sex appeal with white-hot look of her own. She wore a plunging long-sleeve pencil dress that hugged her every curve, styling it with a bold lip, an Amanda Wakeley clutch, and see-through sandals.
June 29, 2016
3. Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner greeted Game of Thrones fans during an event in Madrid in frilly white lace separates that she instantly hardened with a pair of cool white-laced combat boots.
June 29, 2016
4. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio sweetened up for the Marc Cain spring/summer 2017 fashion show in a belted ruffled pale pink Marc Cain design with metallic strappy sandals.
June 29, 2016
5. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba pieced together the chicest office-friendly outfit—she wore a white crochet Victoria Beckham dress that she expertly styled with a long navy Atea Oceanie blazer, a studded Christian Louboutin cross-body purse, and bright yellow pumps.
