Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 28, 2016
1. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr got a head start on next season’s trends and embraced cool-girl florals at an appearance at Westfield Sydney where she styled a moody floral-print tie-neck number with racy thigh-high boots.
-
June 28, 2016
2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walked on the wild side for her latest off-duty look, in which she selected a leopard-print top tucked into a pair of moto-style skinnies, complete with a black clutch and ankle-strap sandals.
-
June 28, 2016
3. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian gave us the cold shoulder in one of the hottest trends of the summer—a blue-and-white striped off-shoulder top that she styled with white destroyed jeans, mirrored aviators, a black choker, and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
June 28, 2016
4. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston graced the NYC streets in a breezy navy dress that featured sheer splices and a frayed hem. She finished her look with a wool fedora, aviators, a black cross-body, and pale pink sneakers.
-
June 28, 2016
5. Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman used her accessories to dress up a darling LBD, choosing a chain-strap backpack and incredible knee-high black gladiator sandals to make a statement.
