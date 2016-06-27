Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 27, 2016
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham continued her (surprising) streaking of bright yellow looks, giving her sleek, tailored pinstriped separates a cheery spin with a yellow sleeveless trench (left open just so), complete with black shades and sandals.
-
June 27, 2016
2. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr bared her midriff and shoulders at an appearance at an appearance at Westfield Sydney in the sweetest way possible—the model wore a flirty cut-out ruffled RVN crop top that she paired with a pastel striped sheer-paneled RVN skirt and optic white Francesco Russo pumps.
-
June 27, 2016
3. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried took a front-row seat at Givenchy’s spring 2017 show during Men’s Fashion Week in a Givenchy look that can be best described as a blend between ‘90s grunge and ladylike sophistication. She wore a black crop top with high-waist straight-leg jeans and a tough moto jacket, putting it a ladylike spin with a darling top-handle purse and peep-toe pumps.
-
June 27, 2016
4. Kristen Stewart
-
June 27, 2016
5. Rihanna
Rihanna demoed how to wear her infamously cool denim boot chaps—a design done in collaboration with Manolo Blahnik—by styling them with slouchy denim, an elongated white top, and her usual eclectic selection of jewelry
June 27, 20161 of 5
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham continued her (surprising) streaking of bright yellow looks, giving her sleek, tailored pinstriped separates a cheery spin with a yellow sleeveless trench (left open just so), complete with black shades and sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM