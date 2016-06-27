Amanda Seyfried took a front-row seat at Givenchy’s spring 2017 show during Men’s Fashion Week in a Givenchy look that can be best described as a blend between ‘90s grunge and ladylike sophistication. She wore a black crop top with high-waist straight-leg jeans and a tough moto jacket, putting it a ladylike spin with a darling top-handle purse and peep-toe pumps.