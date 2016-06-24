Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 24, 2016
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham broke out of her color comfort zone and lit up the streets of New York City in a cheery satiny yellow wrap dress that she styled with a matching yellow topper, black shades, and nude sandals.
-
June 24, 2016
2. Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz stunned at Logo’s 2016 Trailblazer Honors in sexy sheer sleeveless gown embroidered all over with playful tassels, complete with black suede pumps.
-
June 24, 2016
3. Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk brought boudoir dressing to the red carpet, arriving at the Ginger Ale party in Madrid in a slinky ivory lace-trimmed chemise dress with neutral ankle-cuff sandals.
-
June 24, 2016
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo celebrated the grand opening of the Escada store in Dusseldorf, Germany in head-to-toe black (a silky cami tucked into a breezy wrap skirt with a moto-style jacket), adding interest with a studded black belt, silver cuffs, a colorful metallic clutch, and tasseled black sandals.
-
June 24, 2016
5. Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale tapped her girly side on the red carpet with a sweet bow-bedecked printed Giles top and a matching scallop-hemmed pencil, complete with violet mesh Louis Vuitton pumps.
June 24, 20161 of 5
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham broke out of her color comfort zone and lit up the streets of New York City in a cheery satiny yellow wrap dress that she styled with a matching yellow topper, black shades, and nude sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM