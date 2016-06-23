Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 23, 2016
1. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning was a thing of beauty at the New York City premiere of The Neon Demon in a romantic blush pink Gucci Couture creation that featured a tulle bloom, a cascade of ruffles, and flower-adorned velvet green sash (that matched the fresh flowers in her hair). Tiffany & Co. rings served up nice (and subtle) dose of shine.
June 23, 2016
2. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn upped the sex appeal and smoldered at the 2016 Saturn Awards in a black sheer Vatanika dress that boasted a central keyhole cut-out and embroidered with gold polka dots. The finishing touches? Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry, a box clutch, and gold Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
June 23, 2016
3. Blake Lively
Blake Lively continued her maternity style streak for an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and dressed her bump in a slinky black silk cut-out Versace gown framed with wavy blue-and-pink sequined embroidery, expertly styling the number with gemstone jewelry by Lorraine Scwhartz and Ofira Jewels, and strappy black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
June 23, 2016
4. Kate Moss
Kate Moss tapped her bohemian side at the V&A Summer Party in a bright violet sheer floral-print maxi dress (layered over a leopard-print bodysuit) that she accessorized with a burgundy python saddle clutch, tiny drop earrings, a long statement pendant, and matching pumps.
June 23, 2016
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham debuted her newly chopped lob as she stepped out in NYC in a cherry-red knit—a shade that unexpectedly paired with sky blue pants. Tortoiseshell shades and white sandals completed her summery outfit.
