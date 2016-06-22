Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 22, 2016
1. Blake Lively
Blake Lively sported a dangerous streak for the New York premiere of The Shallows in a racy Carolina Herrera design that featured a sexy black leather bustier and a sheer white frothy, floral-appliqued tulle skirt. She completed her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a black Christian Louboutin clutch and sandals.
June 22, 2016
2. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller hosted a launch for Wendy Rowe’s new book Eat Beautiful in a gold-speckled long black dress with sheer sleeves, that she styled with strappy black sandals.
June 22, 2016
3. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick played with contrast during her visit at SiriusXM Studios in a black velvet-paneled midi dress that she contrasted with optic white wide waist-cinching belt and pearl python Pedro Garcia pumps.
June 22, 2016
4. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris showed off her off-court style at The Boodles Tennis event, stylishly interpreting tennis whites with a crisp one-shoulder Victoria, Victoria Beckham dress (knotted into a bow), complete with a statement-making box clutch and embellished ankle-strap flats.
June 22, 2016
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo channeled her inner bohemian at the SK-II Dream Big Initiative Launch in a dreamy sheer floral-print maxi dress that she elevated with a color-block clutch and lace-up boots.
