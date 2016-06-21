Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 21, 2016
1. Blake Lively
Another day, another stunning look from Blake Lively. She continued her maternity style streak, packing on the shine and texture in a glittery silver number embroidered with a flurry of ostrich feathers, and completing her look with a sparkly silver hoodie and mirrored pumps.
June 21, 2016
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stayed true to a single color palette for latest outing, in which she selected a peach criss-cross number and accessorized with a studded nude Christian Louboutin tote, Le Vian jewelry, and burnt coral suede pumps.
June 21, 2016
3. Gigi Hadid
Further proof Gigi Hadid has the best jet-setting style—she landed in New York City on a flight from Toronto in a slinky (and comfy, no doubt), slightly revealing white boucle Victoria Beckham midi dress, styling it with a cozy shearling jacket (perfect for freezing cabins), mini top-handle purse, and velvet midi boots.
June 21, 2016
4. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr modernized the ‘70s trend during a Marukome Miso promo event by styling her boot-cut flares and platform sandals with a sexy cut-out ivory Cushnie et Ochs bodysuit.
June 21, 2016
5. Laura Prepon
Laura Prepon embraced the onesie at the an event that honored Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos and Seth Meyers, where she wore a white lace floral Parker jumpsuit, complete with Forevermark diamonds, a playful Erin Fetherston clutch, and black BCBG Max Azria pumps.
