Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 20, 2016
1. Gigi Hadid
As the host of the 2016 MuchMusic Video Awards, Gigi Hadid switched outfits a whopping total of four times, first kicking off her stylish streak in a sizzling red-hot blazer with a pair of matching wide-leg central-slit pants by Mugler, complete with a sparkly Fallon choker, Norman Silverman diamond studs, and black-and-red sandals.
-
June 20, 2016
2. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld smoldered at the 2016 MuchMusic Video Awards in a metallic-embroidered Rodarte top with a matching micro mini. As for the finishing touches, she fashioned a choker out of a long silky Rodarte skinny scarf and completed her look with Dauphin jewelry and Jimmy Choo platform sandals.
-
June 20, 2016
3. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain took a front-row seat at Prada’s spring 2017 show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, and as the guest of honor, she was clad in head-to-toe Prada, stealing the spotlight in a bright red-and-pink bold blooms and metallic stacked-heel sandals.
-
June 20, 2016
4. Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr was perfectly pretty during a promotional event for Marukome Miso in Japan, selecting a crisp light blue shirtdress and a pair of matching sky blue stacked heels for the occasion.
-
June 20, 2016
5. Angelina Jolie
Not even something like 80-degree weather would deter Angelina Jolie from wearing her favorite shade. The star was snapped stepping out in a sleek, sculptural strappy black dress that she styled with an enveloping black shawl, a black clutch, and black Louboutin pumps.
