Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 17, 2016
1. Jessica Alba
InStyle hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate and honor Jessica Alba, the July cover girl, and the star selected a pretty pale pink Ulyana Sergeenko design, complete with gilded platforms, for the occasion.
June 17, 2016
2. Georgia May Jagger
Georgia May Jagger brought her cool supermodel sensibility to the Sunglass Hut ‘Shades of You’ event in a flirty butterfly-printed dress, giving it rockstar edge (a talent inherited from her dad) with a bright orange bomber, cat-eye frames, and platform midi boots.
June 17, 2016
3. Taylor Schilling
Taylor Schilling hit the Orange is the New Black premiere in a sleek ruffled one-shoulder Osman LBD that she styled with a gold leaf-embroidered Giuseppe Zanotti clutch and black asymmetric Francesco Russo pumps.
June 17, 2016
4. Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne amped up the drama for the Orange is the New Black premiere with a slinky navy Opening Ceremony number that featured this incredible ruffled collar. A striped box clutch and cut-out sandals completed her look.
June 17, 2016
5. Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox shimmered at the Orange is the New Black premiere in a metallic bodysuit and a sexy sheer-paneled pencil skirt, furthering the shine with H. Stern diamonds and glittery strappy sandals.
