Cate Blanchett struck a pose at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in a look that fused trend and sophistication. She styled an asymmetric black blouse (complete with a flourish of pearls), a ruffled pearl-trimmed pencil skirt, and a crystal-embroidered blazer draped over her shoulders, all by Givenchy. Harry Kotlar black diamond earrings and black snake-print Casadei pumps completed her look.