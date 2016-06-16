Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 16, 2016
1. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett struck a pose at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in a look that fused trend and sophistication. She styled an asymmetric black blouse (complete with a flourish of pearls), a ruffled pearl-trimmed pencil skirt, and a crystal-embroidered blazer draped over her shoulders, all by Givenchy. Harry Kotlar black diamond earrings and black snake-print Casadei pumps completed her look.
June 16, 2016
2. Claire Danes
Claire Danes flirted with moody florals for the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards, selecting a gunmetal floral Dolce & Gabbana brocade dress with ankle-strap pumps for the occasion.
June 16, 2016
3. Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale upped the fun factor at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in a slinky white tiered fringe gown that swished with her every step.
June 16, 2016
4. Lake Bell
Lake Bell embraced the sheer trend for the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards, in which she wore a shimmery gold-embroidered black knit dress with a skirt that started as a pleated mini, but was lengthened with a delicate see-through hem. Drop earrings, an embellished box clutch, and black suede pumps rounded out her look.
June 16, 2016
5. Mamie Gummer
Mamie Gummer gave her red carpet look at the Little Men premiere a quirky punk twist when styled her white minimalist column of a skirt with a knotted worn-in AC/DC tee, layered necklaces, a fun top-handle purse, and mustard yellow mules.
