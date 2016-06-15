Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 15, 2016
1. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning delivered red carpet perfection at The Neon Demon premiere in a molten pink sequined floral-embroidered Dolce & Gabbana gown that hugged her every curve. A slicked-back dramatic ‘do finished her look.
-
June 15, 2016
2. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning showed sibling support and attended The Neon Demon premiere in a glittery black-and-blue sequined Monique Lhuillier number with metallic strappy sandals.
-
June 15, 2016
3. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington continued her maternity style streak in another one of her on-point ensembles, arriving at the ‘United State of Women’ Summit in a bump-skimming ivory dress that she added interest to with a white leather moto jacket and beaded mules.
-
June 15, 2016
4. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski crushed the velvet trend at Max Mara’s 2016 Women in Film in marigold yellow suit separates (with nothing else, of course) blanketed in the plushy fabric.
-
June 15, 2016
5. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen stole the spotlight, as she’s wont to do, during a screening of Spike’s Lip Synch Battle in a sheer LBD with a bandeau and pencil skirt silhouette, accessorizing with a black clutch and delicate strappy sandals.
